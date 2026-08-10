Chiefs Pre-Season Game This Saturday At Home Against The Rams

Well, we saw the Hall of Fame game kick off the NFL pre season here just a few days ago.

But for the Chiefs, their pre season opener still a few days away.

In fact, it won’t come until Saturday at home against the Rams.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid does not anticipate his quarterback Patrick Mahomes playing in that pre season opener, but the good news is he’s been an active participant in every aspect of training camp so far.

Of course, he’s coming off that ACL injury knocked him out last December.

In fact, the surgery happened last December.

So it would seem as if he is a little ahead of schedule.

It certainly would appear like there’s a good chance he’s ready for that opener Monday night, September 14th against the Denver Broncos.