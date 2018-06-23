Drug Arrests

Two people taken into custody by police in Osage Beach find themselves facing formal charges in Camden County. Courthouse documents indicate that Christopher Leadingham and Jamie Herndon are each charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. Bond for Leadingham, who’s from West Virginia, was set as $20-thousand with a bondsman only while Herndon, who’s from Osage Beach, had a one-thousand dollar cash-only bond.