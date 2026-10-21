MDC Urging CWD Sampling

The Missouri Department of Conservation is turning to deer hunters statewide to have their harvests sampled all season for chronic wasting disease…or C-W-D, a contagious, deadly brain disease of white-tailed deer and other members of the deer family which has been found in Missouri.

Conservation officials say that testing harvested deer is a vital step in identifying where cases of the disease are in the state and trying to limit its spread.

Mandatory sampling will be conducted in select counties during the opening weekend of the November portion of the firearms season on the 14th and 15th and in every county on a four-year rotation basis.

Information about where and when the sampling will be mandatory over that rotation can be found on the Conservation Department’s website.