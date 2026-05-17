Sun. May 17th, 2026

 

This Weekend Is The One Year Anniversary Of The St. Louis Deadly Tornado

All News RSS Feed Front Page News State News Sunday, May 17th, 2026

It was just one year ago this weekend when the worlds of many were turned upside down when an EF-3 tornado touched down and heavily damaged a large area of St. Louis and St. Louis City.

The state, local and federal recovery efforts came with a price-tag well over $350-million including providing temporary housing for more than 9,400 who were displaced in the city alone.

Another $10-million was also provided with passage of Senate Bill-1 for a pilot project to cover demolition costs for 120 properties along major street corridors.

At least five people died as a result of the St. Louis tornado.

All News RSS Feed Front Page News State News Sunday, May 17th, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony