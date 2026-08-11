Thomas Named New Police Chief in Iberia

The City of Iberia has a new police chief.

New Chief Wesley Thomas replaces Tanya Scarborough who served in the position just shy of three years before announcing her retirement.

Scarborough calls it bittersweet decision after serving nearly 25 years in law enforcement which will now allow her to focus on her family, her faith and enjoying some long-ignored hobbies.

Thomas’s experience includes serving as a Miller County deputy and was named deputy of the year in 2022. His appointment to the position of police chief in Iberia was effective immediately after being sworn in last week.