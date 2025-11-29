Chiefs Fall To Cowboys In Thanksgiving Day Game

There was a high scoring affair down in Dallas, but the Chiefs wind up on the wrong end of a 31-28 loss at the hands of the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.

Chiefs had an early 14-7 lead after 1/4, but Cowboys would bounce back.

Patrick Mahomes would do all he possibly could do 261 yards through the air, 4 touchdowns.

He also had 30 rushing yards on the day.

Kareem Hunt, 58 yards on the ground. It’s not enough as the Cowboys come back to win this one.

It drops the Chiefs to 500 on the season, 6 and 6.

They’ve got work to do if they’re going to make the AFC play offs.