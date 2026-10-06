7-Year-Old Injured in Bicycle Versus Tractor Accident in Morgan County

A 7-year-old Versailles boy is seriously hurt when he was riding a bicycle and tried to pass a tractor also heading in the same direction on North Mount Zion Road near Route-HH in Morgan County.

The tractor driven by a 15-year-old boy, also from Versailles, traveled into a ditch before returning to the road striking its own towed unit. The towed unit then struck the bicycle and the 7-year-old who was not wearing a helmet.

The boy was flown with serious injuries to M-U Hospital.