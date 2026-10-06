Mizzou Picks Up Numerous Awards Following Win Against The Florida Gators

Mizzou Football is ranking in the honors and awards after their resounded 45 to 17 win against the Florida Gators on Saturday.

Mizzou having already moved up 11 spots in the Associated Press poll from number 25, all the way up to number 14.

Let’s talk about those honors and awards and we’ll begin with quarterback, Austin Simmons…named the SEC’s co-offensive player of the of the week.

He completed 23 of 30 passes for 340 yards and two touchdowns.

That’s not his only honor, however, as he was named to the Davey O’Brien Great 8, also named the Manning star of the week, but it wasn’t just the offense getting the accolades.

Linebacker, Nick Rodriguez, named the SEC’s defensive player of the week.

All Rodriguez did was have 11, total tackles and one and a half tackles for a loss.

And then there’s Coach Eli Drinkwitz, named the Paul Bear Bryant coach of the week.

Also named the Dodd trophy coach of the week after leading the Tigers to their big win, and for Drinkwitz…it’s his first win against a ranked opponent, going all the way back to early in 2024.