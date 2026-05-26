Wed. May 27th, 2026

 

Accident On Friday Causes Multiple Injuries In Pulaski County

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Tuesday, May 26th, 2026

An accident on Friday sends a Texas County man to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to the Highway Patrol, an 18-year-old was driving along Highway AW, just south of Highway TT in Pulaski County, when his 2014 Dodge Dart crossed the center line and struck a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado.

The 18-year-old from Plato was taken by EMS to an area hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 39-year-old St. Robert man, received moderate injuries and his passenger, a 13-year-old teen also from St. Robert, received minor injuries.

All occupants in both vehicles were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Tuesday, May 26th, 2026

Reporter John Rogger