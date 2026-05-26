Accident On Friday Causes Multiple Injuries In Pulaski County

An accident on Friday sends a Texas County man to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to the Highway Patrol, an 18-year-old was driving along Highway AW, just south of Highway TT in Pulaski County, when his 2014 Dodge Dart crossed the center line and struck a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado.

The 18-year-old from Plato was taken by EMS to an area hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 39-year-old St. Robert man, received moderate injuries and his passenger, a 13-year-old teen also from St. Robert, received minor injuries.

All occupants in both vehicles were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.