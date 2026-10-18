Alleged DWI Accident in Morgan County Results in Serious Injuries

Two people are injured, one seriously, when the car they were in Saturday night ran off Cup Tree Road near Clat Road in Morgan County.

The highway patrol says a 37-year-old man from Ivy Bend driving the car suffered moderate injuries while his passenger, a 32-year-old woman from Osage Beach, was seriously hurt. Neither one was wearing a seat belt.

She was flown to University Hospital and he was taken to Lake Regional Hospital. He also faces pending charges of DWI-serious physical injury, second-degree assault and traffic-related offenses.