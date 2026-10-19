Moreau Fire District Achieves Historic Milestone

It may have gone unnoticed by most, but the Moreau Fire District reached a historic milestone this past week with the first live-fire burn in the district’s training tower.

A social media post announcing the milestone says the achievement represents countless hours of planning, preparation and hard work by members of the district with the effort led, for the most part, by Battalion Chief James Briggs.

The Moreau District primarily serves the areas of Eldon, High Point, Barnett and Golden Beach plus parts of Miller, Morgan and Moniteau counties.

The first live-fire burn was conducted during the district’s Firefighter one and two training sessions.