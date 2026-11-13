Camden County 911 Dispatch Accused of Gross Negligence in 2021 Death

A Camdenton area couple has formally filed a lawsuit claiming gross negligence by a Camden County dispatcher in connection to the November 2021 death of the couple’s son.

Steven and Darcie Young allege that a 911 call was made to report the accident after the couple’s child was able to get into a pick-up truck parked on a steep incline and dislodge the vehicle out of gear. The vehicle rolled backwards throwing the child out who was then run over.

The lawsuit, among other things, claims that the call was misclassified as a domestic assault due to previous similar calls from the residence instead of being treated as a medical emergency which caused a 45 minute response during which the child died before help arrived.

The suit claims gross negligence resulting in negligent infliction of emotional distress and is seeking a jury trial along with damages and other relief to be determined by the court.

As of Thursday, there had been no initial court date set for the matter.