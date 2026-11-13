Fire Damages Home in the Village of Four Seasons

A house in the 800 block of Bittersweet Road in the Village of Four Seasons is damaged by fire.

The Lake Ozark Fire District says the call was received just after 11:30 Thursday morning with first arriving units discovering smoke coming from the exterior.

Mutual aid at the scene was provided by the Sunrise Beach, Osage Beach and Rocky Mount districts along with the Miller County Ambulance District while Mid-County fire and Osage Beach Ambulance provided coverage.

The Red Cross was notified to help the four persons who were displaced by the fire.

Personnel remained on the scene for about an hour and a half. A cause was not released.