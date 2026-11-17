The City of Osage Beach is giving residents and visitors alike an early Christmas present. Starting on Friday, the 27th, the city will flip the switch on a holiday light display in the city park a year earlier than what been planned.

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Mayor Richard Ross also says the display will feature a mix of lights not seen before in the park.

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Sponsorships of the lights are available and there’s also room for others to include some lights in the display by contacting the parks and rec department.

The Christmas lighted display will be available from 5-9 p.m. each night.