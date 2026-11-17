With 2026 rapidly coming to an end, the Misouri Department of Transportation is looking ahead to planned projects in the lake area for 2027.

One of them will be the resurfacing and rehabbing of the MM, TT and F corridors between Sunrise Beach and Lake Ozark. The work, according to Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger, does not include realigning the roadways which does, however, remain a priority.

NEWS-11-17-2026 MODOT IMPS

Roeger also says plans are to lay down striping to improve the safety of lefthand turns along the stretches of roadway with the planned resurfacing and rehabbing to begin sometime this next summer.