The City of Laurie is on the receiving end of a $50,000 grant from the Department of Natural Resources.

The grant will allow the city to evaluate the feasibility of regionalizing a nearby wastewater treatment system by connecting the Haley’s Way and Bass Point Resort Condominiums treatment plants to the city’s system.

The grant will fund 100% of the eligible costs to develop the plan which is expected to be completed by August 2028.

The funding is provided through the DNR’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund Regionalization Incentive Grant program.