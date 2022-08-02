News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Crime Local News

Colorado Man Busted for Drug Trafficking in Camden County

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Aug 1, 2022

A Greeley, Colorado, man is being held without bond in the Camden County Jail pending formal arraignment after a routine traffic stop in Macks Creek Saturday night. Sergeabnt Scott Hines says the sequence of events started with the traffic stop for an expired temporary tag. The deputy detected a strong odor of marijuana and was, allegedly, told by the driver…45-year-old Kenneth Lamoreaux…that a significant amount of marijuana was in the vehicle. The subsequent search uncovered several large trash bags with individually packaged baggies of pot weighing more than a combined 130 pounds. A firearm was also discovered in the vehicle. Lamoreaux faces pending felony charges of first-degree drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm along with misdemeanors for possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle of another without insurance.

