A Greeley, Colorado, man is being held without bond in the Camden County Jail pending formal arraignment after a routine traffic stop in Macks Creek Saturday night. Sergeabnt Scott Hines says the sequence of events started with the traffic stop for an expired temporary tag. The deputy detected a strong odor of marijuana and was, allegedly, told by the driver…45-year-old Kenneth Lamoreaux…that a significant amount of marijuana was in the vehicle. The subsequent search uncovered several large trash bags with individually packaged baggies of pot weighing more than a combined 130 pounds. A firearm was also discovered in the vehicle. Lamoreaux faces pending felony charges of first-degree drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm along with misdemeanors for possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle of another without insurance.

Post navigation