Early Morning Fire Destroys Rocky Mount Area House

A Rocky Mount area house in the 29,000 block of Bellwood Road, off Coffman Beach Road, is a total loss after catching on fire.

Fire Chief Jonathan Trail says the call was received from a neighbor shortly after 1:00 Wednesday morning and, upon arrival, the house was well involved.

Despite an aggressive attack, the unoccupied house could not be saved.

The cause is believed to have possibly been from a rekindle of a previous nearby recreational burn Tuesday afternoon pending an official investigation.

There were no injuries reported and fire personnel were on the scene for about four hours.