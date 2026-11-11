Thu. Nov 12th, 2026

 

Early Morning Fire Destroys Rocky Mount Area House

All News RSS Feed Top Stories Wednesday, November 11th, 2026

A Rocky Mount area house in the 29,000 block of Bellwood Road, off Coffman Beach Road, is a total loss after catching on fire.

Fire Chief Jonathan Trail says the call was received from a neighbor shortly after 1:00 Wednesday morning and, upon arrival, the house was well involved.

Despite an aggressive attack, the unoccupied house could not be saved.

The cause is believed to have possibly been from a rekindle of a previous nearby recreational burn Tuesday afternoon pending an official investigation.

There were no injuries reported and fire personnel were on the scene for about four hours.

All News RSS Feed Top Stories Wednesday, November 11th, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony