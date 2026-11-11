Baby Girl Abducted in Lebanon Safely Located in Near Fulton

A six-week-old baby girl abducted in Lebanon is safe after being located in a traffic stop near Fulton.

The highway patrol says an AMBER alert was requested and Flock cameras used to locate the suspect vehicle once in Camden County and later in Cole County.

An eventual traffic stop of the vehicle on eastbound-54 west of Fulton resulted in the baby being recovered unharmed and reunited with her mother.

Two suspects, a 17-year-old female and the 18-year-old driver, were taken into custody without incident.