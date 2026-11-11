Thu. Nov 12th, 2026

 

Baby Girl Abducted in Lebanon Safely Located in Near Fulton

All News RSS Feed Crime Top Stories Wednesday, November 11th, 2026

A six-week-old baby girl abducted in Lebanon is safe after being located in a traffic stop near Fulton.

The highway patrol says an AMBER alert was requested and Flock cameras used to locate the suspect vehicle once in Camden County and later in Cole County.

An eventual traffic stop of the vehicle on eastbound-54 west of Fulton resulted in the baby being recovered unharmed and reunited with her mother.

Two suspects, a 17-year-old female and the 18-year-old driver, were taken into custody without incident.

All News RSS Feed Crime Top Stories Wednesday, November 11th, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony