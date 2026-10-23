Eugene School District Placed on Lockdown During Pursuit of a Stolen Car

The Eugene School District was placed on a precautionary lockdown Thursday afternoon when a nearby vehicle pursuit moved through parts of Cole and Miller counties.

Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler says the pursuit of the stolen car out of Jefferson City started when the driver failed to move over for emergency vehicles and failed to stop at a stop sign at Highway-17 and Route-BB.

The pursuit ended when the car’s front tires failed after going over a low-water crossing at a high rate of speed and the suspect fled into a wooded area where he was captured a short time later.

He was taken to the Cole County Jail and faces pending charges of Aggravated Fleeing, Resisting Arrest, Receiving Stolen Property and C-and-I Driving.