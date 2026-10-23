SOTO Reacts to Upcoming A-F School Grade Cards

Officials from School of the Osage are reacting to the upcoming release of the state’s new A-through-F school grade cards.

Superintendent Doctor Jason Price explains to concerned families and community members that the grading system, created by Executive Order signed by Governor Mike Kehoe, assigns letter grades to school districts and individual school buildings and not to the students.

The first grades when released are part of a pilot program using data from the 2024-25 school year. Dr. Price also says, while the grading system is new, it does give families another measure to consider.

Public schools are already evaluated through the Missouri School Improvement Program and the Annual Performance Report.