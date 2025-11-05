Expected Low Voter Turnout Rejects Two of Three Ballot Issues in the Lake Area

The numbers are in with two of the three ballot issues in the lake area being rejected on Tuesday in the lake area.

The issued voted on in the Macks Creeks School District was the only one to pass with 202 approving and 34 voting no.

The issue voted on in the Morgan County R1, Stover, District failed by a 498-236 margin.

And the State Fair Community College issue in Morgan County alone failed 17-10 and, with one precinct still to report as of 9:00 Tuesday night, was failing overall with 2,688 rejecting the issue compared to 1,314 who voted for passage.