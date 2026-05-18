Leah Martin Cut as IHRA President

A familiar face to Lake of the Ozarks becomes the center of attention when news was made public over the weekend about an unexpected shakeup at the top of the International Hot Rod Association’s management team.

The sequence of events unfolded during the Thunder on the Beach powerboat race in Cocoa Beach, Florida, when IHRA president Leah Martin was reportedly informed that her services were no longer required.

An online report published by speedonthewater.com says that new IHRA president Tommy Thomassie commented in a text message that the organization had parted ways effective immediately with Martin.

Martin, who made history in December when she was named as IHRA president, responded in her own text that she was “at a loss for words” after “pouring her heart and soul into the sport at the cost of time with her family” but, at the same time, wishing it all the best.

Martin’s departure drew wide reaction including her husband, Justin who was the IHRA safety director, having the pace boat during the event return to the pits where he disembarked.

Another well-known name in the lake area, Randy Scism who founded Marine Technologies, was quoted as saying that Martin “has been an integral part of the shootout” and “has been a superstar.”