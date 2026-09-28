Fire Destroys McDonald’s in Lebanon

McDonald’s in Lebanon is a total loss after a late-afternoon fire on Saturday.

Multiple agencies responded to the longtime landmark to discover smoke coming from the building. An interior attack revealed heavy fire involvement in the attic area.

Customers and employees were able to evacuate safely and there were no reports of any injuries.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office was called in to investigate a cause for the blaze.

(pic courtesy of Sleeper-Stoutland Volunteer Fire Department)