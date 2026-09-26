Developer Blake Hodits Responds to Data Center Concerns and Proposed Annexation into Linn Creek

A public hearing to take comments about a proposed voluntary annexation of property into the Linn Creek city limits is drawing considerable interest in and around the city.

The developer trying to get the property annexed is Blake Hodits who recently tried to get the property annexed into Camdenton before plans fell through because of a possible data center being part of the overall development.

Hodits has taken to social media to address concerns, first, confirming that he has purchased the property to be bounded in part by highway-5, highway-54 and North Lake Street in Linn Creek. Hodits also says plans are to include housing, businesses, hospitality, recreation and open space but no data center.

The public hearing in Linn Creek City Hall will begin at 6:00 Wednesday night.