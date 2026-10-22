Gov. Kehoe Announces “Operation Show Me the Money”

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 22, 2026

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Today, during a press conference at the Missouri State Capitol alongside Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Thomas C. Albus, and United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri R. Matthew Price, Governor Mike Kehoe announced Operation Show-Me the Money, an unprecedented partnership between the State of Missouri and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to aggressively identify, investigate, and prosecute fraud involving taxpayer-funded benefit programs.

Operation Show-Me the Money will focus on state programs that distribute federal funds to entities and individuals, bringing together state and federal resources to better identify potential fraud, strengthen oversight, and ensure taxpayer dollars are being used for their intended purpose.

“Missouri is no place for fraud, and those who think they can cheat the system and steal from hardworking taxpayers are going to be held accountable,” said Governor Kehoe. “From day one, my administration has made it a priority to crack down on criminals and protect taxpayer dollars. Through Operation Show-Me the Money, we’re bringing the full force of state and federal law enforcement together to send a clear message: If you’re stealing from Missouri taxpayers, we’re coming after you.”

Operation Show-Me the Money is a collaborative effort between the Kehoe Administration, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, and the DOJ, expanding existing partnerships for cross-departmental data sharing to help identify suspicious activity and pursue prosecution.

The initiative will bring together dedicated staff from the Missouri Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the DOJ to strengthen coordination and investigative efforts.

“Missouri will not be a safe haven for anyone who steals from taxpayers or exploits public programs,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “We have won many major victories against consumer, contractor, and Medicaid fraud, but our work is not finished. We thank Governor Mike Kehoe and U.S. Attorneys, Tom and Matt, for their leadership as we work together to root out fraud and protect taxpayer dollars across our state.”

The operation will utilize a three-pronged approach, first drawing on referrals from existing state agency investigations and tips from frontline program staff. Second, investigators will conduct targeted reviews of individual benefit programs—beginning with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)—to identify suspicious activity and vulnerabilities.

The third component will use data across multiple state agencies and programs to detect patterns of potential fraud that might otherwise go unnoticed. By examining information across systems, investigators can identify emerging trends and determine where further inquiry is warranted.

“This operation will provide better access to data and information on these benefit programs and better communication between our agencies, helping us ensure that tax dollars won’t be siphoned away from these valuable programs by fraudsters,” said Thomas C. Albus, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri. “I look forward to working with our state and federal partners on this valuable new initiative.”

“By combining federal investigative and prosecutorial resources with the state’s knowledge and oversight of its benefit programs, we can detect fraud sooner, build stronger cases, and hold offenders accountable,” said R. Matthew Price, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri. “Hardworking Missouri taxpayers deserve better, and we are committed to protecting the integrity of these programs, following the money, and using every available federal law enforcement tool to bring those who commit fraud to justice.”

In addition to pursuing fraud, the operation will help identify weaknesses in existing programs and opportunities to strengthen oversight. Findings may inform future administrative changes, program improvements, or legislative solutions to better safeguard taxpayer dollars and prevent fraud before it occurs.

Operation Show-Me the Money builds on ongoing state and federal efforts to crack down on fraud and protect taxpayer dollars. Governor Kehoe recently joined Vice President JD Vance in signing the Pledge to Protect Americans from Fraud, reinforcing Missouri’s commitment to holding fraudsters accountable.