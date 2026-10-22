One Dead After House Fire in Iberia

One person is dead after a reported garage fire near Iberia.

The Iberia Rural Fire District says personnel were called just before 11:00 Sunday night to the 2200 block of Highway-17 and found a single-story residence with over 50% involvement and two vehicles on fire.

The occupant was unaccounted for at the time and the dual operation focused on putting out the fire and searching for the occupant who was found deceased after the fire was put out.

There were no other injuries and the cause of the fire is being investigated by the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office.