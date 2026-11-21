The battle against child abuse in the lake area receives a $17,000 financial boost.

That’s the amount donated by the Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealers Association this week to Kids Harbor.

The donation, according to LOMDA Executive Director Heather Brown, represents $1 from every paid ticket at the association’s eight boat shows held throughout 2025 and 2026.

The donation was officially presented to Kid’s Harbor during the marine dealers association’s recent annual membership meeting.