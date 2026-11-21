A 36-year-old Camdenton man faces eight misdemeanor counts of Attempted Invasion of Privacy in Laclede County.

The probable cause statement alleges that Dylan White planted a recording device in the bedroom of a woman’s camper while he was installing a TV and doing roof repairs.

It’s further alleged that White had placed a tracking device in the woman’s pickup truck.

White, whose also seeking to have a GPS removed in connection to an open harassment case in Camden County involving the same woman, has since been released after posting a $25,000 bond.