FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Magic Dragon Trails Nears Construction With $200,000 Matching Challenge for Duenke Family Trail

With land secured, surveys completed and trail plans in place, community support is needed to move four miles of recreational and educational trails toward construction.

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — After years of planning and preparation, Magic Dragon Trails is ready to take the next major step toward construction of the Duenke Family Trail in Osage Beach. With land secured, surveys completed and trail plans in place, the organization is preparing to solicit construction bids, bolstered by $200,000 in matching commitments from generous donors.

Now, Magic Dragon Trails is calling on the Lake of the Ozarks community to raise an additional $200,000, unlocking the matching funds and creating a combined $400,000 investment in the project. Every new cash contribution, including individual donations, business sponsorships and grants, will be matched dollar for dollar until the matching commitment is fulfilled.

“We’ve spent years laying the groundwork for this project, and we’re now preparing to turn those plans into reality,” said Jan Pyrtle, chairman of Magic Dragon Trails. “Thanks to donors who have committed $200,000 in matching funds, we have a tremendous opportunity to move forward. Now we’re asking our community to help make it happen.”

The Duenke Family Trail will include approximately four miles of natural-surface trails in Osage Beach — three miles off Three Seasons Road and another mile off Nichols Road, adjacent to Osage Beach Elementary School. The Nichols Road section will incorporate outdoor educational opportunities for students, while the overall project will provide new opportunities for walking, hiking, biking and exploring the natural beauty of the Ozarks.

Businesses Invited to Leave a Lasting Legacy

Magic Dragon Trails is inviting Lake-area businesses, families and philanthropic supporters to become founding sponsors of the project, with sponsorship opportunities.

A $50,000 Title Sponsorship includes recognition in the official trail title, prominent trailhead signage and permanent acknowledgment on a donor monument. Platinum Mile Sponsorships of $25,000 offer naming rights for a designated mile of trail. Additional sponsorship levels are available at $10,000, $5,000 and $1,000, along with special naming and dedication opportunities.

With the matching challenge, a $5,000 business sponsorship becomes a $10,000 investment in the trails.

“We want our business community to see this as an opportunity to be part of something lasting,” said Pyrtle. “Long after construction is complete, these trails will continue serving our community. Whether it’s a business sponsoring a mile of trail, a family honoring a loved one or an individual contributing $100, every donation moves us closer to construction.”

Help Blaze the Trail

With construction bidding on the horizon, securing the remaining funds is a critical next step. Donations of any amount are welcome, and all qualifying cash contributions will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $200,000.

Magic Dragon Trails operates under the fiscal sponsorship of Community Foundation of the Lake, an affiliate of Community Foundation of the Ozarks. Contributions made through the foundation to support Magic Dragon Trails are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.

To donate, explore sponsorship opportunities or learn more about the Duenke Family Trail, visit MagicDragonTrails.com or contact Jan Pyrtle.

Double Your Impact. Blaze the Trail.

###