Two homes are destroyed and two others damaged in simultaneous fires in the 1600 block of Apache Point Drive in the Climax Springs area of Camden County.

The Northwest Camden County Fire District says the initial call around 8:40 Wednesday night reported the possibility of two homes being on fire.

Upon arrival one of the homes was fully engulfed, another was about 50 percent involved and two others had fire spreading to their exteriors.

Complicating efforts were live electrical wires that were arcing and crews having to temporarily pull back when they ran out of water until a fireboat could arrive and pull water directly from the lake to supply the fire engines.

Despite the challenges, it only took about 45 minutes to bring the situation under control and there was nobody home at the time and no injuries.

Providing mutual aid were personnel from the Mid-County, Sunrise Beach and Southwest fire districts, the Coffman Bend Fire Association and Camden County 911 Communications.

A cause of the fires was not released.