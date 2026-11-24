The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved more than $62-million in funding to help communities in several states recover from recent disasters and to strengthen resilience against future disasters.

The funding was approved for parts of Missouri, Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska.

The approval includes nearly $52.9-million under FEMA’s Public Assistance program and more than $8.8-million being distributed through FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

Another $478,000 was also approved by FEMA as part of its Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program toward proactive planning to protect from potential disasters such as fires, floods, earthquakes and others.