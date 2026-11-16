Torch Electronics, the company responsible for thousands of illegal gaming devices placed in businesses across Missouri will pay $13.5 million in restitution to state.

The agreement, announced Monday by Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway’s office, also stipulates that torch will pay an extra $6.5 million if it violates the agreement.

Under the agreement, Torch agreed to recall, disable or render unavailable the devices for public use in all businesses.

Torch’s compliance payment will be directed to Missouri’s Gaming Proceeds for Education Fund. The fund distributes money to eligible school districts via the Classroom Trust Fund.