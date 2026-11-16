The rash of house fires continued around the lake area just after 8:00 Sunday night.

This time the call to the 1200 block of Woodland Shores, off Mace Road, prompted responses by the Lake Ozark, Osage Beach, Sunrise Beach, and Rocky Mount fire districts along with the Miller County Ambulance District while Eldon Fire provided move-up coverage.

Upon arrival, fire was showing through the roof and an aggressive interior attack and search operation began.

There were injuries and one person was displaced. Fire crews were on the scene for about three-and-a-half hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.