More Than 4.3 Million Tubes of Toothpaste Recalled

Over 4.3 million tubes of toothpaste have been recalled nationwide due to issues dealing with Current Good Manufacturing Practice which ensures drug quality.

The FDA recall affects 17 toothpastes including Brush Buddies products marketed for children produced by Pritam International Private Limited in India and distributed by Ashtel Studios Incorporated.

Some of the product being recalled are sold in Missouri at places such as Walmart.

It’s suggested that you check for the recalled toothpaste and toss it or return it.