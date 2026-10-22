Trash Bag with More than 4,400 Grams of Marijuana Uncovered in Camden County Drug Bust

Two people face a felony drug charge after a narcotics search warrant executed in Camden County uncovers pills, methamphetamine and a trash bag with more than 4,400 grams of marijuana.

The sheriff’s office and members of the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force executed the warrant on Monday in the 160-block of Payton Place in Climax Springs.

Taken into custody and charged with one count each of possessing a controlled substance were 55-year-old Helen Nelson and 68-year-old Mark Lemaster.

Nelson has since been released after her bond was reduced to her own recognizance while Lemaster remains in the Camden County Jail on a $150,000 bond.