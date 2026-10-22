Thu. Oct 22nd, 2026

 

Trash Bag with More than 4,400 Grams of Marijuana Uncovered in Camden County Drug Bust

All News RSS Feed Crime Top Stories Thursday, October 22nd, 2026

Two people face a felony drug charge after a narcotics search warrant executed in Camden County uncovers pills, methamphetamine and a trash bag with more than 4,400 grams of marijuana.

The sheriff’s office and members of the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force executed the warrant on Monday in the 160-block of Payton Place in Climax Springs.

Taken into custody and charged with one count each of possessing a controlled substance were 55-year-old Helen Nelson and 68-year-old Mark Lemaster.

Nelson has since been released after her bond was reduced to her own recognizance while Lemaster remains in the Camden County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

All News RSS Feed Crime Top Stories Thursday, October 22nd, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony