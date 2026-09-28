Narcotics Search Warrant Nets Two Lake Area Teens on Felony Drug Charges

Two lake area teenagers face felony drug charges after the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the Mid Missouri Drug Task Force execute a narcotics search warrant in the 1000 block of Redbud Road in Osage Beach.

Courthouse documents say that 18-year-old Malcolm Cortes, of Osage Beach, was observed walking from the mailbox with a white package.

Cortes then allegedly admitted during a subsequent search of the apartment that package contained cocaine and that there were other drugs in his bedroom.

A second person at the apartment, Terry Short of Eldon, was found to have had a bag containing cocaine in his pocket he claimed was given to him by Cortes.

Cortes is charged with two counts of First-Degree Trafficking Drugs and one count each of possessing a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon. His bond was set at $250,000.

Short is charged with one count of possessing a controlled substance. His bond was set at $25,000.

Both were booked into the Camden County Jail.