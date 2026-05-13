Osage Beach Gives 9-1 Vote To Approve TIF For Osage Beach Mall Redevelopment With Bass Pro Shops

The proposed redevelopment of the outlet mall which will be the future home to a Bass Pro site advances to the board of aldermen in Osage Beach.

Before voting to approve or reject a requested Tax Increment Financing deal for the $650-million project, the city’s TIF commission was presented with a revised plan by Chris Foster from Horizon Development.

“We have commitments from 90% of the other anchor boxes in addition to 40 to 50% of the existing retail in negotiations in some form of another that will be coming back to repopulate them all. We also have an entertainment district that is encompassed by 300 traditional hotels and 300 extended stay hotels.”

The TIF commission approved the deal which sends the issue to the board of aldermen for a final say which is expected to happen on the 21st…if not sooner..