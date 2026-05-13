PGA Continues Tomorrow At Aronimink

The golf season’s second major commences tomorrow from Aronimink…. Scotty Scheffler, the defending PGA champion.

Rory McIlroy looking for the season long Grand Slam.

He’s the only one that can accomplish that feat, having been the only one to win this year’s Masters tournament.

But other interesting feats? Jordan Spieth, the only one that can complete the career Grand Slam at the PGA.

He’s won the Masters, he’s won the US Open, and he’s won the British.

Yet to win the PGA, however, Spieth not exactly coming in with the best form.

Who’s running with the best form?

Well, it’s probably either Cam Young or Matt Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick won the team event with his brother Alex Fitzpatrick just a few weeks ago.

Young seemingly has been in contention everywhere, his biggest win coming at The Players Championship in March.