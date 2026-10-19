Osage Beach Names New City Administrator

The City of Osage Beach has a new administrator.

NEWS-10-20-2026 NEW OB ADM

Keith Klostermann, a 30-year educator including time with the Orchard Farm School District, accepting the appointment presented by Mayor Richard Ross and approved last week by the board of aldermen in a 4-2 vote.

Klostermann fills the seat which had been served by April White in the interim since the resignation of Devin Lake in July.

Voting in favor of the appointment were aldermen Justin Hoffman, Bill Mackay, Kevin Rucker and Bob O’Steen. Voting against the appointment were Alderman Stephen George and Alderwoman Rebecca Collins.