Wonderland Camp Launches Major Fundraising Campaign

Wonderland Camp is launching a major fundraising campaign to build a new, fully accessible aquatic facility designed to better serve children and adults with disabilities.

With the current pool requiring extensive repairs, the Wonderland Waterpark project will replace and significantly improve the camp’s aging pool facility which has been used for decades.

Instead of investing for repairs, Wonderland Camp is launching a campaign to build a new pool which is largely being made possible by a 400,000 dollar-for-dollar matching pledge from Willis and Peggy Hansen toward the $800,000 project goal.

The campaign also includes 7% NAP tax credits being made available.

More information about the project can be found on Wonderland Camp’s website.

(Pic: Willis and Peggy Hansen courtesy of Wonderland Camp)