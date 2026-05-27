18-Year-Old Facing Charges After Pepper Spraying Individuals At An Area Bar

An 18-year-old woman from Columbia is facing charges, after an assault at a Lake Area Bar over the weekend.

According to the Osage Beach Police Department, it happened around 8pm Sunday night, when officers were called out to an unnamed establishment for a report of an assault with pepper spray.

That’s where they discovered two victims, both suffering the effects of pepper spray, with swollen and red eyes and red faces.

Court documents indicate that a security guard at the bar said the fight started when the 18-year-old, identified as DeAngel Williams Porter, was not let in because she didn’t have her ID.

Witnesses say that’s when she used the spray.

She’s now facing charges of Third Degree Assault and has since bonded out on a $50,000 bond from the Camden County Jail.