Springfield-Branson Airport Names New Director Of Aviation

A new leader is taking the helm of the Springfield-Branson National Airport, following the retirement of Brian Weiler, who served as director of aviation from 2011 to 2026.

The city of Springfield and the Airport announced the appointment of David Schaumburg, who will take over on June 28th.

Schaumburg has been with the airport since 2017 as assistant director of aviation, operations, and maintenance, where he was overseeing operations, airfield and facility maintenance, capital improvement programming, and security.

Prior to his time at SGF, Schaumburg served as the airport manager of Denton Enterprise Airport in Texas and assistant manager of airport operations at Kansas City International Airport.

Additionally, he holds a Bachelor of Science degree in aviation science, from College of the Ozarks and is also a licensed private pilot.

In addition to the airport, Schaumburg serves as secretary on the board of directors for Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, immediate past president of the Missouri Airport Managers Association, and is a past chair of the Missouri State Aviation Council.