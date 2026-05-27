Multiple Black Bears Spotted Across The Lake This Weekend

Sightings of Black Bears are back on the rise across the Lake Area.

On social media, residents were sharing videos of a bear taking a swim at the 22-mile marker on the main channel, and another swimming at the 7-mile marker of the Grand Glaize Arm.

On land, one was spotted in Osage Beach hunting near the dumpsters out behind Dominos.

The Missouri Department of Conservation is recommending that everyone stay Bear-Wise this spring, as black bears are becoming more active and starting to search for food, after winter.

One way to do that is to secure items that attract bears, including trash, bird feeders, pet food, and even BBQ grills on your front porch.

You should also make sure to properly store food in containers and coolers if camping in the region, and officials with the MDC say do not keep food in your tents or try to feed bear cubs in the wild.