Affordable Housing to Take Centerstage During Next Planning Meeting in Osage Beach

Expanding a project expected to construct some affordable housing in the lake area will be the main topic of discussion during the next meeting of the Osage Beach Planning Commission.

The only item appearing on the published agenda is an amendment to a special use permit case requested by Richard Ellerman to construct a residential development in a commercial zone.

Currently, the case being considered would allow for 30 units to go up in the area of Lions Road. The amendment would allow Ellermen, whose acquired more property in the area, to add two more units to the overall development.

The planning meeting, Tuesday afternoon in Osage Beach City Hall, will begin at 5:30.