Mexico, MO, Man Sentenced on Production of Child Porn Charge

A former Mexico, Missouri, man will spend the next 25 years in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release after being sentenced on Wednesday in federal court.

40-year-old Emrah Eymez had been charged with attempted production of child pornography from when he used a child under the age of 12 to produce porn in March and April of 2024.

Court documents indicate that Eymez was charged after the mother of the 9-year-old girl contacted law enforcement to report extensive cell phone communication between Eymez and the girl which included exchanging nude images and an explicit video the child sent to Eymez.

The case against Eymez was pursued as part of Project Safe Childhood.