Gov. Kehoe Signs FY 2026 Supplemental Budget

Governor Kehoe Signs FY 2026 Supplemental Budget Bill

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 11, 2026

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Today, Governor Mike Kehoe signed the Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 supplemental budget bill, HB 2014, that was passed by the General Assembly last week. The bill allows for current operations of state government to continue through FY 2026.

“This supplemental budget ensures that critical services continue uninterrupted for Missourians, while also providing important spending authority for public safety and disaster response,” said Governor Kehoe. “I appreciate the members of the General Assembly in getting this bill to my desk.”

HB 2014 totals over $3.1 billion, including $516.8 million in general revenue, $1.9 billion in federal funds, and $670.3 million in other funds. The supplemental budget bill includes funding for several high priority areas: