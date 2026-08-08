Alderman O’Steen Returns To His Seat Ahead Of September Hearing

For the first time in the last two or three months, the board of aldermen seat held by Bob O’Steen was filled during this week’s regular meeting in Osage Beach.

The seat had been empty since O’Steen was picked up in mid-May on drug and unlawful use of a weapon charges in Camden County.

Mayor Richard Ross during this week’s meeting officially went on record to say the question of O’Steen possibly resigning has been addressed but, until the court case comes to an end one way or another, it’ll be business as usual for the board.

“That resignation has been asked for for several times since the very beginning of the process. With that said, though he is here, he has every right to serve and I will work with him with this respect that that office should have and the situation will not affect how we work together.”

O’Steen also spoke sounding confident about how his case will end.

“All I’m going to state at this point is truth and justice can and does prevail. So there will always be detractors, there will always be negativity, but I hold my head up high and just keep plowing forward.”

Currently, O’Steen’s next hearing in September will include a motion by the prosecution to revoke his bond and a motion on his behalf for a change of judge.