Missouri 7th Safest State For Children With Cellphones

Most children nowadays have a cellphone but how safe is it…?

According to a study released by the electronics manufacturing company WellPCB, based in China and the Phillipines, at least in Missouri the kids are pretty safe with cell phones.

Missouri was ranked as the seventh safest state in the study based on the number of cybercrime complaints…160…per 100,000 residents.

The study also cites that children in Missouri receive their first phone by the time they turn 12 years old.

The safest states for kids and phones, according to the study…Maine, Idaho and Mississippi.