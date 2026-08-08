Well, this is not the Mizzou story we anticipated delivering on this Friday, but a very interesting one none the less.

US Senator Eric Schmidt from right here in the Show Me state of Missouri introduced a Senate resolution yesterday trying to recognize the 1960 Tiger Team as the national champions.

Now, Mizzou went on to an Orange Bowl win over the Heisman Trophy LED Navy Midshipman squad, but fell short of a national championship due in large part to a game against the Kansas Jayhawks that was initially a loss but was ruled A forfeit victory later.

Ultimately, the Tigers would have with that forfeit win and 11 and O undefeated season, but ultimately the Minnesota Golden Gophers, they were voted the Champions after the regular season and then ultimately losing it to Washington in bowl season.

It was the Washington Huskies voted national champions, but now Eric Schmidt with this resolution.

For now, no one objected.

Maybe a national championship is coming to the Tigers after the fact.